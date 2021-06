SBI And SSU Have No Information About Whereabouts Of Ex-Judge Chaus - Source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have no information about the whereabouts of the former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who was kidnapped in Moldova and later recorded several video messages.

Representatives of the authority announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We do not know about this," the SSU reported.

The same information was reported by a source in the SBI, which is investigating the case of the alleged involvement of the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko in the removal of Chaus from Ukraine.

Both authorities do not know in which country Chaus is currently located and whether he can now be in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU is studying the video messages of ex-judge Chaus and opened a case on his kidnapping in Moldova.

Chaus recorded a video message about his intention to return to Ukraine and said that he was kidnapped back in 2016 and taken to Moldova.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she did not know where Chaus was.

