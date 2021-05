Ex-Judge Chaus Records Video Message About His Intention To Return To Ukraine And Said That He Was Kidnapped I

Former judge of the Dniprovskyi district court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, recorded a video message about his intention to return to Ukraine and said that he was kidnapped back in 2016 and taken to Moldova.

He stated this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There was a kidnapping, but not now, but in 2016, since then I was constantly intimidated with reprisals, thereby forcing me to stay in Moldova. People who were involved in this were afraid that I would return and start talking,” Chaus said.

The ex-judge said that in the near future he intends to appear in Ukraine and give answers to all questions, including of the NACB and the SBI.

“I can’t report my whereabouts, but I’m alive and well. As you can see, my limbs are intact. And my jaw too,” Chaus said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the kidnapping of former judge Mykola Chaus in Moldova and illegal transportation across the border.

Earlier, Chaus's lawyer Yulian Balan said that on April 3, unknown persons abducted a judge in the center of Chisinau (Moldova).

According to media reports, Ukrainian intelligence agencies may be involved in the kidnapping of Chaus.

The ex-judge is suspected of taking bribes in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources