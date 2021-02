Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the quarantine introduced over the Covid-19 epidemic will be prolonged until late April 2021.

The Prime Minister said this at a general meeting of the European Business Association entitled Ukraine’s Economy Global Review, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister recalled that everything will depend on the development of the pandemic around the globe.

Shmyhal also noted that in February, Ukraine will start vaccination in compliance with the plan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prolonged the quarantine until February 28.

On February 3, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 5,082 over February 2 to 1,232,246, and the number of deaths increased by 140 over February 2 to 23,229; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 54.7%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 15.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of February 4, there were 1,232,246 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 23,229 lethal cases; besides, 1,055,406 people had recovered.

On February 3, a total of 5,082 new cases of the disease were recorded, 140 people died, and 9,933 people recovered.

Therefore, as at February 3, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (9,933 vs 5,082).

As at the morning of February 4, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 153,611, down 3.1% over February 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (129,506), Odesa region (81,933), and Kharkiv region (78,665).

