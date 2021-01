367,000 People Planned To Be Vaccinated At 1st Stage Of Vaccination Against Coronavirus - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that at the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus, it is planned to vaccinate 367,000 people from high-risk groups.

The Prime Minister said this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The plan or roadmap for vaccination includes five stages... As part of the first stage, it is planned to vaccinate 367,000 people," he said.

Shmyhal recalled that at the first stage of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, doctors working with infected people, employees and residents of residential institutions for the elderly, military operations of the Joint Forces will receive vaccinations.

At the second stage, the projected vaccination coverage is 2.54 million people.

During this period, medical workers, people over 80 years old, and social workers will be vaccinated.

The third stage includes teachers, people over 65 years old, police officers, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs; vaccination is planned to cover 7.2 million people at this stage.

At the fourth stage, it is planned to cover with vaccinations against coronavirus people over 60 years old and aged 18 to 59 years from the risk group, other occupational risk groups.

The fifth stage includes vaccination of Ukrainians who are not included in priority groups.

In total, by the end of 2022, it is planned to cover up to 50% of the population of Ukraine with vaccinations.

"The sources of vaccines are next. The global COVAX initiative, within which we expect the supply of vaccines in the amount from 8 to 16 million doses during this year... On December 30, 2020, Ukraine signed an agreement for the purchase of vaccines from Sinovac Biotech. The amount of the contract is UAH 964 million, the number of vaccines - 1.913 million doses," Shmyhal said.

He noted that by February 1, Ukraine expects confirmation from COVAX regarding the supply of drugs in the first wave, which will allow receiving 100,000-200,000 doses of Pfizer\BioNTech vaccine in February.

Also from COVAX Ukraine can receive drugs developed by AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi.

The vaccine from Sinovac Biotech has already received approval for use in Brazil, in connection with which Shmyhal expects the first batch of the drug in the amount of 700,000 doses in 3-4 weeks.

"Ukraine will use only vaccines with an efficiency of at least 70%," Shmyhal stressed.

At the same time, on January 12, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, citing new data from the Butantan Institute, said that, according to updated data, the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, when tested in Brazil, demonstrated an efficacy of 50.4%.

Information about the possible refusal of Ukraine to purchase this drug was not made public, however, the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov reported that under the terms of the contract, Sinovac Biotech will have to compensate for the cost of the vaccine if its effectiveness is less than 70%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 52% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group are not ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus, even if the vaccine is free.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources