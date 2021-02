Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states inflation should help warm up the economy.

He said this during a general meeting of the European Business Association "Global Review of Ukraine's Economy", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Based on the analysts of the Ministry of Economy of macroeconomic indicators, the National Bank, we say that we expect growth at 4.6% of GDP, we expect an insignificant level of inflation, in terms of the NBU it is 5% + 1 p.p., the Ministry of Economy has slightly higher forecast. We are interested in inflation today, in economic terms, to warm up the economy and provide even better opportunities for development and GDP growth," told the Prime Minister.

According to him, all reforms are moving and will move on.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that the quarantine introduced due to the coronavirus epidemic will be extended until the end of April 2021.

