Since early 2020/2021 marketing year (July 2020 – June 2021) and as at December 11, Ukraine had reduced grain export by 14.4% or 3.836 million tons year over year to 22.895 million tons.

This follows from a statement posted in the information and analytical portal of the agricultural-industrial sector, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a total of 12.141 million tons of wheat, 3.71 million tons of barley, 1,700 tons of rye, and 6.675 million tons of corn have already been exported.

Besides, Ukraine has reduced the export of wheat and other crop flour by 56.9% or 94,000 to 71,200 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, actual volumes of grain and flour exports by Ukraine increased by 13.5%, or 6.8 million tons, to 57.2 million tons in the 2019/2020 marketing year (July 2019 - June 2020) compared to 2018/2019, which is a record high.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revised downward the outlook for exportation of grain crops from Ukraine by 15.4% or 8 million tons to 44.11 million tons in the 2020/2021 marketing year (July 2020 – June 2021).

According to the report, the U.S. Authority has revised downward the outlook for feed grain export from Ukraine by 23.5% to 26.61 million tons (including the outlook for corn export - 22.5 million tons).

The wheat export outlook was retained at 17.5 million tons.

