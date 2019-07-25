Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU

Ukraine has exhausted the 2019 quotas for duty-free export of sugar, cereals and flour, processed starch, processed tomatoes, wheat and butter to the European Union as of July 22.

The Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club association announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine exhausted the 2019 quotas for duty-free export of honey, grape juice, and apple juice, as well as the basic and additional quotas for export of maize to the European Union in February.

Ukraine has exhausted the 2018 quotas for duty-free export of butter, honey, grape juice, apple juice, wheat, corn, malt, wheat gluten, and processed tomatoes to the European Union.

In addition, the additional quotas for export of honey, barley groats and flour, and processed tomatoes at the zero tariff were exhausted in the period from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, the additional quotas for export of honey and processed tomatoes at the zero tariff in the period from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019, and the additional quotas for export of wheat and corn at the zero tariff in the period from January 1, 2018.

On July 17, 2017, the Council of the European Union approved expansion of trade preferences for Ukraine in the form of additional import quotas at zero tariff ('tariff rate quotas' at 0%) for certain agricultural products: natural honey (2,500 tons); processed tomatoes (3,000 tons), grape juice (500 tons), wheat (65,000 tons), maize (625,000 tons), groats and pellets of some cereals (by 7,800 tons), oats (4,000 tons), and barley (325,000 tons).

On May 5, 2017, the European Parliament's International Trade Committee approved the expansion of trade preferences for Ukraine with some exceptions for agricultural products.

In September 2016, the European Commission approved a decision to expand its trade preferences for Ukraine.