subscribe to newsletter
25.4 25.8
28.2 28.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU
25 July 2019, Thursday, 18:13 13
Economy 2019-07-25T21:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU

Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU

Ukraine has exhausted the 2019 quotas for duty-free export of sugar, cereals and flour, processed starch, processed tomatoes, wheat and butter to the European Union as of July 22.

The Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club association announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine exhausted the 2019 quotas for duty-free export of honey, grape juice, and apple juice, as well as the basic and additional quotas for export of maize to the European Union in February.

Ukraine has exhausted the 2018 quotas for duty-free export of butter, honey, grape juice, apple juice, wheat, corn, malt, wheat gluten, and processed tomatoes to the European Union.

In addition, the additional quotas for export of honey, barley groats and flour, and processed tomatoes at the zero tariff were exhausted in the period from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, the additional quotas for export of honey and processed tomatoes at the zero tariff in the period from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019, and the additional quotas for export of wheat and corn at the zero tariff in the period from January 1, 2018.

On July 17, 2017, the Council of the European Union approved expansion of trade preferences for Ukraine in the form of additional import quotas at zero tariff ('tariff rate quotas' at 0%) for certain agricultural products: natural honey (2,500 tons); processed tomatoes (3,000 tons), grape juice (500 tons), wheat (65,000 tons), maize (625,000 tons), groats and pellets of some cereals (by 7,800 tons), oats (4,000 tons), and barley (325,000 tons).

On May 5, 2017, the European Parliament's International Trade Committee approved the expansion of trade preferences for Ukraine with some exceptions for agricultural products.

In September 2016, the European Commission approved a decision to expand its trade preferences for Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: export sugar quotas wheat flour duty-free export cereals starch tomatoes butter

Archive
News
Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU 18:13
Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July 18:10
Health Ministry Initiating Ban On Cosmetic Products Testing On Animals 18:07
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
more news
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020 17:53
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party 17:47
Naftogaz Expecting Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration To Collect USD 11.6 Billion From Gazprom In Favor Of Naftogaz Until November 2021 17:56
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners 18:01
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok