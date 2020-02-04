subscribe to newsletter
04 February 2020, Tuesday, 13:06 31
Economy 2020-02-04T21:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian Farm Produce Export Up 19% To USD 22.2 Billion In 2019 - Ukrainian Agribusiness Club

Даша Зубкова
export, agriculture, farm produce, crop

In 2019, the export of Ukrainian farm produce increased by 19% year over year to USD 22.2 billion.

The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine boosted crop export by 31% or USD 3 billion to USD 12.9 billion thanks to an increase in exportation of corn by 49% or USD 1.7 billion.

Besides, in 2019, Ukraine boosted exportation of finished foodstuffs by 7% or USD 202.9 million year over year to USD 3.2 billion.

The supplies of soybean meal grew the most: by 89% or USD 143.9 million.

Besides, the supplies of animal products reached USD 1.3 billion, and exportation of fats and vegetable oil reached USD 4.7 billion.

At the same time, the farm produce import rose by 14% to USD 5.7 billion.

Ukraine also boosted import of crop products by 17% or USD 265.9 million to USD 1.8 billion thanks to importation of potato and citrus fruit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Ukraine boosted exportation of farm produce by 4.7% or USD 880 million year over year to USD 18.8 billion.

Naftogaz Receives USD 578.4 Million From Gazprom For Transit In December-February
