Ukraine Ups Grain And Flour Exports By 26% To 50.4 Million Tons In 2018/2019 Marketing Year - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine Ups Grain And Flour Exports By 26% To 50.4 Million Tons In 2018/2019 Marketing Year - Agrarian Policy

The actual export volumes of grain and flour by Ukraine increased by 26% and amounted to 50.4 million tons by the end of the 2018/2019 marketing year (July 2018 - June 2019) tons compared with 2017/2018 marketing year.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during this period, 15.579 million tons of wheat, 3.69 million tons of barley, 87,800 tons of rye and 29.822 million tons of corn were exported.

Also, 301,280 tons of flour was exported, of which 299,900 tons of wheat flour and 1,384 tons of flour of other cereals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, at the end of the 2017/2018 marketing year, Ukraine exported 39.9 million tons of grain and flour, including 17.139 million tons of wheat, 4.289 million tons of barley, 36,800 tons of rye and 17.739 million tons of corn.