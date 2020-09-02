subscribe to newsletter
02 September 2020, Wednesday, 18:02
Economy Ministry Lowers Grain Harvest Forecast From 70 Million Tons To 68 Million Tons In 2020

Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture has lowered the forecast for grain crops from 70 million tons to 68 million tons in 2020.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Vysotskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, we expect a gross harvest of 33 million tons of corn and 68 million tons of cereals in total," he wrote.

The decrease in the forecast is associated with abnormally high air temperatures and drought, as a result of which the corn yield is significantly reduced.

At that, a sunflower harvest is expected at the level of 14 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture lowered the forecast for grain crops from 72.1 million tons to about 70 million tons in 2020.

In May, Petrashko said that a realistic forecast envisages a grain harvest of 65-68 million tons in 2020, which is 9.5-13.4% less than in 2019.

At the end of 2019, agricultural enterprises harvested 75.1 million tons of grain crops, which is 7% or 5 million tons more than in 2018.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 332 To 13,878 On September 1, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 218 – Klitschko
