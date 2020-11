Zelenskyy, Macron For Speediest Holding Of Normandy Four Leaders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, are advocating the soonest meeting between the leaders in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

The press service of the Presidential Office said this after a phone conversation between the two leaders, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the external political advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Four intended to hold a videoconference.

