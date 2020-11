Constitutional Court Judge Slidenko Considers It Impossible To Impeach President And Sees No Reason For Dissol

Judge of the Constitutional Court, rapporteur in the case of e-declaration Ihor Slidenko considers it impossible to impeach President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sees no reason to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“I think it’s zero (probability, - ed.). It is practically impossible to deprive the President of his post by means of impeachment in Ukraine,” he said.

The judge also spoke about the possibility of the President to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada.

“I think that it is also zero, because there are no grounds for the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada today,” the Constitutional Court judge assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Office of the President Andrii Bohdan (June 2019 - February 2020) believes that the bill introduced by Zelenskyy to the Verkhovna Rada on the termination of the powers of the current composition of judges of the Constitutional Court may become the basis for launching the procedure for his impeachment.

