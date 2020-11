President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed chairpersons of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Odesa Regional State Administration and Sumy Regional State Administration Vitalii Fedoriv, Maksym Kutsyi and Roman Hryschenko respectively.

This follows from respective presidential decrees 488-490 dated November 5, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decrees, the governors were relieved from their duties over their resignation statements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved draft presidential decrees on dismissal of the said governors for their ineffective work.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources