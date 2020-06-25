Korniyenko Apologizes To Monday Allakhverdiyeva (Servant Of The People) And Mykolayiv City Mayor Candidate Dombrovska, Says That Footage Of His Talk To Arakhamia Authentic

Korniyenko Apologizes To Monday Allakhverdiyeva (Servant Of The People) And Mykolayiv City Mayor Candidate Dom

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party / first deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Korniyenko, has apologized to member of the Ukrainian Parliament of his faction, Iryna Allakhverdiyeva, as well as to one of the candidates to the post of the Mykolayiv city mayor, Tetiana Dombrovska, for his sexist words; and stated that the footage of his talk to Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, was not a fake.

He said this in a video address on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Korniyenko noted that most part of the published talk, including his words about “working female” did not aim MP Allakhverdiyeva, but Dombrovska.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, Korniyenko said he considered the footage of the talk about Allakhverdiyeva and Dombrovska to be a hoax.