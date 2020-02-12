SBI Hands Notice Of Suspicion Of Threatening Zelenskyy To MP Fedyna

The State Bureau of Investigation has handed a notice of suspicion of threatening President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Member of the Verkhovna Rada Sofia Fedyna (European Solidarity).

A representative of the SBI announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Fedyna was given a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 346 (threat of murder against the President of Ukraine) and Article 28 (commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv freed volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul), who is suspected of issuing death threats against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on her own recognizance.

Zvirobii and Member of Parliament Sofia Fedyna (European Solidarity faction) issued murder threats against Zelenskyy in a video broadcast on YouTube and Facebook in October 2019 because of his activities as the head of state.