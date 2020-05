The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has dismissed Major General Valerii Shaitanov, who is suspected of high treason and terrorism.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from SBU Head, Ivan Bakanov.

Bakanov did not specify when the respective order on dismissal of Shaitanov was signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shaitanov has appealed against his arrest.

A court had arrested the major general for 60 days.