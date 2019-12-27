PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update

PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelen

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has returned to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) the report on suspicion to member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina, and volunteer, Marusia Zveroboi, in the case upon alleged murder threat to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for further update.

Press service of the PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI had passed to the PGO the indictments against the two aforementioned persons.