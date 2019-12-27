subscribe to newsletter
23.75 24.3
26.3 27.2
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update
27 December 2019, Friday, 20:33 7
Politics 2019-12-28T04:00:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelen

PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update

Даша Зубкова
PGO, SBI, suspicion, Sofia Fedina, Marusia Zveroboi, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has returned to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) the report on suspicion to member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedina, and volunteer, Marusia Zveroboi, in the case upon alleged murder threat to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for further update.

Press service of the PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI had passed to the PGO the indictments against the two aforementioned persons.

Больше новостей о: PGO SBI suspicion Sofia Fedina Marusia Zveroboi President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News
NBU Decides To Alter Number Value Of Hryvnia Vs Dollar Official Exchange Rate 20:45
Cabinet Lifts Restrictions On Selection Of Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners 20:40
Payment Of USD 2.9 Billion To Naftogaz By Gazprom Great Victory For Ukraine – Zelenskyy 20:37
PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update 20:33
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky denies having business in the annexed Crimea 11:15
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk 15:51
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
NBU First Ever Since November 2018 Buys USD 230 Million Via Auction On Thursday 15:48
more news
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes 20:23
Razumkov Signs Bill On Fining MPs Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada 20:26
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok