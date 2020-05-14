subscribe to newsletter
  • Kriklii Against Opening Of Kyiv Subway From May 25
Kriklii Against Opening Of Kyiv Subway From May 25

Infrastructure Minister, Vladyslav Kriklii, is opposing the opening of the Kyiv subway from May 25.

The minister said this on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 TV show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am surprised by the inconsistency at some stages. A couple of days back, there was a meeting of the Kyiv headquarters and they agreed that it would be quite difficult to open it within the restrictions. If the subway is opened, I must work in full. Of course, the face mask regime can be introduced, as well as disinfection, temperature screening, however, it will be impossible to control the crowd on the platform and inside of the train cars," Kriklii said.

He added that his minister suggests gradual launch of the public transport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has asked the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to resume operation of the Kyiv subway from May 25.

The Presidential Office states that the subway cannot be open over the instable situation involving the spread of the coronavirus infection.

On May 13, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 422 over May 12 to 16,847, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 12 to 456; at the same time, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 5.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 21.4%.

Therefore, on May 13, the number of new Covid-19 cases made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 12.

For the 11th day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Ukrainian Government as a control indicator for potential further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The largest number of the infected people was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,516), Kyiv (2,012) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,166).

