Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Traffic, Date Is Agreed With Health Ministry - Kriklii

Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Tr

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii presented a phased plan for the resumption of regular passenger services, according to which at the first stage domestic flights and 42 pairs of Intercity+ trains will be launched.

He announced this on his channel in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Transport leaves the quarantine stage by stage. Until the end of the week, we must agree on the stage dates with the Ministry of Health so that people can get to work, but are as much as possible protected from the spread of coronavirus," Kriklii wrote.

According to the plan, also at the first stage city (except for minibuses), suburban and intraregional road transport will be resumed.

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company will also launch up to 50% of suburban trains that will carry passengers during peak hours.

At the second stage, it is planned to resume interregional and international road transport and 100% of trains at any time of the day (except for seasonal).

During the third stage, international railway traffic and seasonal trains in Ukraine, as well as international flights, will be launched.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and air carriers, is working on determining the countries from which the restoration of international air traffic will begin.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that quitting quarantine would provide for the phased removal of restrictions on transport, possibly after May 11.