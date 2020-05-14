Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 52 To 2,012 On May 13, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 42 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 52 To 2,012 On May 13, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 42 – Klitschk

On May 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 52 over May 12 to 2,012, and the number of deaths rose by two to 42.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people includes 31 women aged 18-81; 15 men aged 23-80; four girls aged 2-16; and two boys aged 12 and 16.

On May 13, six patients were hospitalized in Kyiv.

On May 13, the number of recovered from coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 20 to 189 people.

Of all cases registered in Kyiv, 394 people got sick in Pecherskyi district, 353 – in Darnytskyi district, 200 - in Desnianskyi district, 186 - in Dniprovskyi district, 183 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 174 - in Holosiivskyi district, 152 - in Obolonskyi district, 141 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 127 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 102 - in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 30 over May 11 to 1,960, and the number of deaths rose by two to 40.

On May 13, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 422 over May 12 to 16,847, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over May 12 to 456; at the same time, the number of newly-registered cases rose by 5.2% and the number of lethal cases rose by 21.4%.

Therefore, on May 13, the number of new Covid-19 cases made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 12.

For the 11th day in a row, the indicator has been lower than the 5-percent threshold set by the Ukrainian Government as a control indicator for potential further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The largest number of the infected people was registered in Chernivtsi region (2,516), Kyiv (2,012) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,166).