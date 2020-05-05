City Transport Will Work Further In Same Mode - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that for now, city transport will continue to operate in the same mode as it has recently worked, but mayors will take decisions about the increase in the number of transport.

He announced this on the air of the Ukrainian Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"City transport will continue to work in the modes in which it worked. Mayors will decide on increasing the number of transport, on changing its schedule," he said.

When asked when the subway will start work, the Prime Minister replied that, as previously planned, the subway will start to work in full at the 4th stage of relaxing of quarantine measures in Ukraine.

"The opening of the subway is expected in 2 stages. At the third stage of relaxing of quarantine measures, the subway will work for certain categories of citizens and will run with certain restrictions. At the fourth stage - this is almost the stage of completion of the epidemic in Ukraine - the subway will work as usual," Shmyhal noted.

He also noted that the 5th stage of relaxation of quarantine measures is the end of quarantine in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that quitting quarantine would provide for the phased removal of restrictions on transport, possibly after May 11.