  48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities' Efforts To Counter Coronavirus Spread Unsuccessful – KIIS Poll
02 April 2020, Thursday, 18:08
Politics 2020-04-02T19:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
48% Of Ukrainians Consider Authorities’ Efforts To Counter Coronavirus Spread Unsuccessful – KIIS Poll

Даша Зубкова
48% of Ukrainians consider the government’s efforts to counter the spread of the COVID-2019 coronavirus unsuccessful.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respondents in the poll were asked whether the new Ukrainian authorities (President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Cabinet of Ministers, the parliament, and law enforcement agencies) were handling a number is listed tasks successfully or unsuccessfully.

According to the respondents, the authorities are most unsuccessful in their efforts to combat corruption in the highest echelons of power (75%), end the fighting in Donbas and establish peace (70%), and ensuring access to medical services (70%).

According to the results of the poll, 65% of the respondents believe that the authorities have not succeeded in countering the economic crisis in the country, supporting domestic manufacturers, and investigating high-profile criminal cases; 62% believe that the authorities have not succeeded in reducing tariffs for housing services; 57% believe that the authorities have not succeeded in preventing possible economic difficulties due to coronavirus.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology polled 1,500 adults throughout government-controlled territories from March 27 to 30 through telephone interviews based on a random selection of telephone numbers.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 43% of Ukrainians believe that tougher measures should be taken to enforce the quarantine in Ukraine.

