  • Zelenskyy's Rating Down From 52% To 46% - KIIS Poll
02 April 2020, Thursday, 18:00 9
Politics 2020-04-02T19:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy's Rating Down From 52% To 46% - KIIS Poll

Даша Зубкова
President, rating, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, KIIS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s rating fell from 52% in the period of November 22-25, 2019, to 46% in the period of March 27-30, 2020.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the poll, 46% of the respondents in it have a positive attitude to Zelenskyy, 33% neutral, and 21% negative.

Besides, 12% of the respondents have a positive attitude to Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov, 53% neutral, and 35% negative.

6% of the respondents have a positive attitude to the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak, 56% neutral, and 38% negative.

In addition, 29% of the respondents have a positive attitude to Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, 51% neutral, and 21% negative; 11% have a positive attitude to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 65% neutral, and 25% negative.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology polled 1,500 adults throughout government-controlled territories from March 27 to 30 through telephone interviews based on a random selection of telephone numbers.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a poll that the Rating sociological group conducted in February 2020 indicated that Zelenskyy’s rating fell from 67% to 59% compared with his rating in a poll conducted in the period of December 13-17, 2019.

