Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 28 People To 189, Number Of Deaths - By 2 People To 3 On April 2 - Klitschko

Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 28 People To 189, Number Of Deaths - By 2 People To 3 On Apr

On April 2, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 28 people to 189, the number of deaths - by 2 people to 3.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of Kyiv residents who got coronavirus over the past day increased by 28 people, 2 of them did not survive," he said.

It is noted that two women aged 56 and 69 years died of coronavirus.

Among the diseased: 17 men aged 16 to 70 years and 11 women aged 17 to 59 years.

13 patients were hospitalized in medical institutions in Kyiv, while others are treated at home on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Klitschko urged people to combat the spread of coronavirus by observing the rules of restrictions and providing the necessary information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the first case of death from a coronavirus was recorded in Kyiv.