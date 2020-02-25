39.1% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People, 15.6% For Oppositional Platform, 10.8% For European Solidarity In Rada Election

39.1% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People, 15.6% For Oppositional Platform,

A total of 39.1% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 15.6% for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and 10.8% for the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was conducted by the KIIS among 2,038 adult respondents between February 8 and 18, 2020.

The sampling error does not exceed 3.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, if the next presidential election took place soon, a total of 44.2% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology would vote for incumbent president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy; 13.1% for the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party / member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yurii Boiko; and 11.6% former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.