  • Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread
11 March 2020, Wednesday, 18:55 151
Ukrainian news
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Даша Зубкова
Only 49 out of Ukraine’s 219 border crossings will operate in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Out of 219 border crossings, 49 will be in operation from tomorrow. The rest will be closed to citizens and vehicles," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the necessary measures – such as temperature screening and tighter control to identify people who might be infected – are being taken at Ukraine’s borders, airports, and border crossings.

“That is, the external perimeter plus airports are operating under a special regime as of today,” he said.

According to Shmyhal, further measures will depend on how the situation in the country develops.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced quarantine in Ukraine from March 12 to April 3 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal
