Administrative Services Center Of Administrative Services Will Be Opened At Chonhar Checkpoint On Administrative Border With Crimea By 2021 - Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promises that a center of administrative services will be opened at the Chonhar checkpoint in Kherson region on the administrative border with Crimea annexed by Russia by 2021.

He told this during the Crimean Time forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is very important what kind of Ukraine is seen by Crimeans who cross the checkpoint. It should be a comfortable, safe, well-lit country with normal roads, and, excuse me, with working lavatories. Therefore, we paid such attention to arranging comfortable checkpoints. And we did it. At the same time, I want to emphasize that these are temporary structures. Besides, the state, together with the Socar company, will open a large hub in Chonhar to serve citizens by the end of the year. There will be a full-fledged center for the provision of administrative services, a recreation area and other very important facilities," he said.

Zelenskyy also recalled the agreement with Turkey to build 500 apartments for displaced persons from Crimea.

Besides, he focused on the need to simplify the access of youth from Crimea to educational services in mainland Ukraine.

The President noted that the issue of returning Crimea is complex and cannot be resolved in a day, but there are things that can and must be done to support the inhabitants of Crimea and not to forget about them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, the Chonhar checkpoint began work after the construction (construction of security zones).

Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus
