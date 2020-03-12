2 Ukrainians From Grand Princess Cruise Ship Restrained For Quarantine In U.S. Return To Ukraine Healthy

Two Ukrainians from the Grand Princess cruise ship restrained for quarantine in the USA returned to Ukraine healthy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two citizens of Ukraine, who had previously been aboard the Grand Princess ship, which was isolated, returned to Ukraine tonight safely and healthy," he said.

The minister added that they had passed a health check and they did not show signs of coronavirus infection.

At the same time, for additional precautions, they were placed in a medical facility to continue the observation.

In total, according to Kuleba, five Ukrainians abroad are infected with coronavirus: 1 in Italy and 4 in Japan.

"We know about one citizen in Italy who fell ill. Four of them were infected in Japan. But they have already been discharged from the hospital and their life is not in danger," he said.

The minister also called on Ukrainians who plan to travel abroad to refrain from visiting countries affected by coronavirus.

"This is especially true of the most popular destinations among our citizens - Egypt, Thailand and the like," Kuleba said.

He also warned that due to the spread of coronavirus, many foreign countries impose restrictions on entry and exit.

"Today, the United States made a very tough decision on the admission of foreigners to its territory. It does not welcome the arrival of citizens from Europe to America. This is not only its position, such measures will be introduced by other countries. Today, according to my information, India has introduced similar restrictions," he said.

In this context, the minister called for attention to such countries as Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Greece, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Kuleba also assured that more detailed explanations will be published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry is preparing a second evacuation of 10 Ukrainians from China, including Anastasiya Zinchenko with her dog.