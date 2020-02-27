Luhansk Region Places Ambulances On Standby, Supplies Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers To 4 Border Crossings To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Luhansk region places has placed ambulance crews on standby and delivered non-contact infrared thermometers to four border crossings in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The press service of the Luhansk regional administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the statement, medical teams are on duty at checkpoints in Stanytsia Luhanska, Milove, Prosiane, and Taniushivka.

The Luhansk region’s Governor Serhii Haidai delivered the non-contact infrared thermometers to border guards on Thursday to enhance the temperature screening of people crossing the border.

Another batch of such thermometers will arrive at border crossings in the near future.

Besides, according to the statement, Luhansk region has identifies hospital facilities for providing medical assistance to persons infected with the new strain of coronavirus. They are the - Rubizhanska City Hospital and the Luhansk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital.

The reserve facilities are the infectious diseases departments in Severodonetsk and Starobilsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards checked the body temperatures of 13,000 passengers at the Kyiv and Boryspil airports on February 26.

The State Border Guard Service has introduced temperature screening of passengers at all automobile crossings on Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland.

Temperature screenings have also been introduced at airports.