subscribe to newsletter
24.25 24.64
26.35 26.89
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Luhansk Region Places Ambulances On Standby, Supplies Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers To 4 Border Crossings To Prevent Coronavirus Spread
27 February 2020, Thursday, 18:29 13
Politics 2020-02-27T18:31:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
Luhansk Region Places Ambulances On Standby, Supplies Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers To 4 Border Crossings

Luhansk Region Places Ambulances On Standby, Supplies Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers To 4 Border Crossings To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Даша Зубкова
border crossing, Luhansk region, Coronavirus, ambulance, infrared thermometers

Luhansk region places has placed ambulance crews on standby and delivered non-contact infrared thermometers to four border crossings in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The press service of the Luhansk regional administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the statement, medical teams are on duty at checkpoints in Stanytsia Luhanska, Milove, Prosiane, and Taniushivka.

The Luhansk region’s Governor Serhii Haidai delivered the non-contact infrared thermometers to border guards on Thursday to enhance the temperature screening of people crossing the border.

Another batch of such thermometers will arrive at border crossings in the near future.

Besides, according to the statement, Luhansk region has identifies hospital facilities for providing medical assistance to persons infected with the new strain of coronavirus. They are the - Rubizhanska City Hospital and the Luhansk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital.

The reserve facilities are the infectious diseases departments in Severodonetsk and Starobilsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards checked the body temperatures of 13,000 passengers at the Kyiv and Boryspil airports on February 26.

The State Border Guard Service has introduced temperature screening of passengers at all automobile crossings on Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland.

Temperature screenings have also been introduced at airports.

Больше новостей о: border crossing Luhansk region Coronavirus ambulance infrared thermometers

Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus
News
IMF And World Bank May Postpone Annual Meeting Due To Coronavirus 18:34
Luhansk Region Places Ambulances On Standby, Supplies Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers To 4 Border Crossings To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:29
Kyiv Specifies Hospitals Where People Will Be Taken In Case Of Infecting With Coronavirus 18:26
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale 18:24
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26 18:19
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's companies paid UAH 7.7 billion in taxes 13:40
Zelenskyy To Declare February 26 Day Of Crimean Resistance To Russian Occupation 13:22
Passengers Not Refusing To Undergo Temperature Screening Upon Arrival At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports 18:29
Honcharuk Not To Resign 18:14
Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus 13:28
more news
SBI Awaiting Poroshenko For Interrogation In Case Of Interference In Courts Activities On February 28 13:28
Kherson Airport Tightens Security Over Coronavirus 13:28
Honcharuk Not To Resign 18:14
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Health Minister Liashko As Chief Sanitary Doctor 18:17
Industrial Output Down 5.1% In January 18:26
more news
Many Kyiv Pharmacies Do Not Have Medical Masks On Sale
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok