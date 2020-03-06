Kyiv Decides To Restrict Holding Of Mass Cultural Events To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

The Kyiv City State Administration has decided to limit holding of mass cultural events within enclosed buildings to prevent possible spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

Press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Heads of institutions, enterprises and organizations have to enhance the regime of current disinfection at public places, such as: stations, supermarkets, stores, cultural institutions, cinemas, etc.

The employees have to be guaranteed required conditions for observation of personal hygiene rules, conduct respective exercises to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten subway administration is disinfecting train cars every time they arrive at the end station.