  No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry
25 February 2020, Tuesday, 17:21
Politics 2020-02-25T17:24:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ministry of Infrastructure, transportation, passengers, goods, Italy, COVID-19, Coronavirus

There are no restrictions on transportation of passengers and goods to Italy because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"No restrictions are currently being introduced," the press service said.

It was referring to possible restrictions on bus services and flights from Ukraine to the Italian provinces of Veneto and Lombardy, which are under quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Italy has introduced quarantines in 12 cities in the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto.

This decision was made after the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 79, two of whom have died.

More than 15,600 Ukrainians are registered with Ukrainian consular offices in Italy, but none of them is infected with the new strain of coronavirus.

Border Service To Begin Temperature Screenings At All Crossings On Hungarian Border On Tuesday, On Slovakian, Romanian, Polish Borders On February 26
No Restrictions On Transportation Of Passengers And Goods To Italy Due To Coronavirus – Infrastructure Ministry
300 People Fly Into Boryspil Airport From Milan And Venice On February 24
