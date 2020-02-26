Consumer Protection Service To Launch Coronavirus Prevention Campaign In Schools And Kindergartens On February 27

Consumer Protection Service To Launch Coronavirus Prevention Campaign In Schools And Kindergartens On February

The State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service will launch a campaign on prevention of infection and spread of coronavirus in schools and kindergartens on February 27.

This was announced by Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Tymofii Milovanov, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Inspectors from this service will also conduct a nationwide campaign, and they will go to schools and pre-schools," he said.

According to Mylovanov, employees of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service will inform teachers what to do if children show symptoms of the illness and what parents should say in such cases.

In addition, according to the minister, inspectors will use materials prepared by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization and ask teachers to distribute these materials during chats with parents.

He said that 2,500 sanitation and epidemiological experts would be involved in conducting this campaign at 12,500 educational institutions.

