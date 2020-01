2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health has announced that the new strain of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has infected 2,014 people around the world, 56 have died from the infection, and no cases have been registered in Ukraine as of as of January 26.

The ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a case of pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. It later became known that the pneumonia was caused by a new strain of Coronavirus.