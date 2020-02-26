subscribe to newsletter
26 February 2020, Wednesday
Ukrposhta Resumes Receiving All Types Of Shipments To China

Даша Зубкова
The Ukrposhta joint stock company has resumed receiving all types of shipments to China.

Ukrposhta has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since February 26, the acceptance of all types of export shipments to China has been resumed. This has been made possible thanks to the help of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ukraine. Now there are no bans on the part of the National Post Office of China to receive parcels," the statement reads.

According to the statement, import shipments from China continue to be delivered to Ukraine, the National Post of China and other logistics partners delivering to Ukraine do not have any prohibitions from the World Health Organization and the Universal Postal Union on exporting mail from China.

At the same time, due to a significant reduction in flights by most airlines, the transit time for mail to Ukraine may be increased.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, Ukrposhta temporarily suspended the delivery of mail to China due to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

Earlier, Ukrposhta stated that no evidence has yet been recorded regarding the risk of the spread of a new coronavirus through goods.

