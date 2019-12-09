Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Develop National Strategy For Development Of Safe And Healthy Educational Environment In Schools

Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Develop National Strategy For Development Of Safe And Healthy Educational Envir

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop a national strategy for development of a safe and healthy educational environment in schools.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 894 of December 7, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to prepare the draft strategy within two months.

