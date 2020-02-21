7 Countries Suspend Import Of Poultry Meat From All Over Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Region - Food Safety Service

7 Countries Suspend Import Of Poultry Meat From All Over Ukraine Due To Outbreak Of Bird Flu In Vinnytsia Regi

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (Food Safety Service) stated that seven countries of the world suspended the import of poultry meat from Ukraine due to an outbreak of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

Food Safety Service announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The press service of the authority noted that as of February 20, export of poultry meat from Ukraine to Japan (produced after December 27, 2019), the Republic of Korea, Azerbaijan (and poultry products in general), and the Republic of Armenia (live poultry of all types and in general poultry products), to Iraq, the Philippines (wild and domestic birds, meat and meat products from poultry, eggs and seminal fluid), to Moldova (wild and domestic birds, meat and meat products from poultry, eggs and seminal liquid, egg cells and bird embryos) was banned.

Besides, in accordance with the requirements of bilateral agreed certificates, certification of Ukrainian poultry products in Morocco, the Republic of Tunisia and Singapore has been temporarily suspended from February 20.

The export of poultry meat from Vinnytsia region to Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait was also banned.

It is recalled that, starting from January 20, certification of the following types of products to the countries of the European Union was temporarily suspended: fresh poultry meat, poultry meat products, semi-finished poultry meat that cannot be processed, unprocessed by-products that consist or contain poultry material.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the European Union has resumed import of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products from Ukraine.

A temporary ban was imposed in January.

In January, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service recently registered the death of a bird as a result of bird flu at the Khutir agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region.

The agricultural enterprises LLC Nemyriv-Podillia and JLLC Kolosok, which are located in the village of Buhakiv (Nemyrivskyi district), are considered the source of the outbreak.

Nine settlements in the Nemyrivskyi district are in the protection zone (a three-kilometer zone around the source of the outbreak) and 23 in the observation zone (a 10-kilometer zone around the source of the outbreak).