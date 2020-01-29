Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14-15% To UAH 5,593-6,249.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In February

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14-15% To UAH 5,593-6,249.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In F

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has lowered the prices of natural gas for industrial customers and state-financed institutions by 14-15% to UAH 5,593-6,249.6 per thousand cubic meters (all prices including VAT) in February, depending on consumption and payment terms.

This is stated in Naftogaz of Ukraine’s price list, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s gas price for industrial customers that use at least 50,000 cubic meters per month is set at UAH 5,593 per thousand cubic meters on prepayment terms if they have no existing gas debts and UAH 6,249.6 per thousand cubic meters on the terms of payment upon delivery.

For industrial customers that use up to 50,000 cubic meters of gas per month, inclusive, the price will be UAH 6,249.6 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has lowered the prices of natural gas for industrial customers and state-financed institutions by 6-6.1% to UAH 6,600-7,286.4 per thousand cubic meters (all prices including VAT) in January 2020, depending on consumption and payment terms.

The Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed to reduce the regulated price of gas for households and heating utilities for May by UAH 303 or 3.54% to UAH 8,247 per thousand cubic meters in April 2019.

The approved mechanism provides for the following approach to pricing: if the market price for industrial customers is lower than the price established in the government decree No. 867 of October 19, 2018, the household price reduces accordingly.

However, if the market price for industry exceeds the price set by the government, the price of gas for households will remain unchanged.