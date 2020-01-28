Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population Under PSO By 15.5% To UAH 4,650 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For January

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has decreased the price of natural gas for the population on public service obligation (PSO) by 15.5% or UAH 850 to UAH 4,650 per 1000 cubic meters (without VAT, extra charges of regional gas distributors, and cost of transportation) for January, in comparison with the price previously set for January 2020.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, this price will effect instead of the quarterly guaranteed price that Naftogaz offered to all protected consumers for the period from January to April 2020, as well as the previously approved monthly price for January (UAH 5,500 per 1000 cubic meter).

The new, reduced price for gas will be applied automatically for household consumers, regardless of what price the consumer chose earlier - quarterly or monthly.

"Household consumers do not need to go anywhere or draw up any documents. Heat producers (district heating companies and apartment building co-owners association enterprises) urgently need to draw up additional agreements with Naftogaz to reduce prices in January 2020. Customers who previously purchased gas on the terms of the offer from Naftogaz "Gas stock”, they can pay for gas at a reduced price, the unused balance of funds will be returned to consumer accounts at the end of the heating season,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the new gas price for the population is lower by 25% than the price for January 2019.

The price is calculated by Naftogaz in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No.17 of January 24, 2020.

According to the new calculation method, the price for the current month will be determined according to the actual exchange trading that took place from the 1st to the 22nd day of the current month.

The company will publish the price for the current month during several business days after the 22nd day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has limited the price of gas for household consumers and heat producers under the public service obligation (PSO) with the arithmetic mean value of the price at the Dutch gas hub (TTF).

Starting January 1, 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company sells/delivers gas under the PSO at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but not higher the level that includes arithmetic mean value of prices (End of Day) of gas Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch hub (TTF) for the period between 1-22 of the month the gas is supplied in compliance with the information provided by the Powernext/EEX, the difference (spread) between the price at the TTF hub and the border of Ukraine and the tariff for gas transportation services for the entry point in Ukraine at the interstate connection with Poland/Slovakia/Hungary.

