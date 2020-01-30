Ukrnafta Ups Oil And Gas Condensate Production By 4.7% To 1.5 Million Tons In 2019

In 2019, Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, boosted the extraction of oil and gas condensate by 4.7% year over year to 1.516 million tons.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2019, the company boosted the production of natural gas by 7.5% year over year to 1.163 billion cubic meters, and the production of liquefied gas was upped by 1.8% year over year to 112 tons tons.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, oil and gas condensate production by 2.7% year over year to 381,000 tons, natural gas production rose by 2.8% year over year to 292,000 cubic meters, and the production of liquefied gas was at the level of 29,000 tons.

According to the report, the average daily production of oil and gas condensate rose by 4.6% year over year to 4,150 tons.

In 2019, Ukrnafta carried out seven hydraulic fracturing operation, completed overhaul of 160 wells, conducted 57 operations to intensify the extraction and resumed operation of 121 wells.

Thanks to the said measures, the company managed to additionally receive 174,400 tons of oil and gas condensate and 138.1 million cubic meters of gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first nine months of 2019, Ukrnafta, the largest Ukrainian oil-producing company, boosted the production of crude oil by 5.3% or 57,000 tons year over year to 1.134 million tons.

In the first nine months of 2019, natural gas production made 870 million cubic meters, up 9.2% or 73 million cubic meters year over year.

In the first nine months of 2019, liquefied gas production rose by 2.3% or 1,900 tons to 83,200 tons.

In 2018, Ukrnafta boosted oil production by 5% or 69,000 tons year over year to 1,448,000 tons.

In 2018, natural gas extraction made 1,082 million cubic meters, down 2.3% or 26 million cubic meters year over year.

Liquefied gas production in 2018 decreased by 5.2% or 6,000 tons year over year to 110,000 tons.

The 50%+1 share in the Ukrnafta belongs to Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and two 13.6-percent stakes to each Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, 12.9% to Bordo Management Limited; the 9.9% — to other companies.