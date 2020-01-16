Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to recall bill 2598 on amendments to the construction on decentralization he had registered at the Ukrainian Parliament before.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada and the Federal Republic of Germany are calling on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to bring bill 2598 on decentralization amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine in line with the European Charter of Local Self-Government.