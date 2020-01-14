Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly

The Verkhovna Rada intends to abolish the attorney’s monopoly.

295 MPs voted for adoption of bill 1013 on introducing appropriate amendments to the Constitution in the first reading with 226 minimum required votes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, an amendment to Article 131-2 of the Constitution, which abrogates the right to attorneys exclusively to represent citizens and bodies of state power and local self-government in courts.

According to the new version of the corresponding clause, the attorney retains a monopoly right only to protect a person from criminal charges.

The clause on the attorney’s monopoly is completely excluded together with the transitional provisions on its entry into force.

In accordance with the Constitution, the bill on amendments to the Basic Law can be considered by the Verkhovna Rada if its constitutionality is confirmed by the Constitutional Court and its conformity with Articles 157 and 158 of the Constitution.

In compliance with Article 157, the Constitution cannot be amended if the amendments provide for cancellation or restriction of civil and human rights and freedoms or if they are aimed at liquidation of independence or violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Besides, pursuant to the Article, the Constitution cannot be amended under martial law or state of emergency.

In compliance with Article 158, a bill on amendments to the Constitution that is not supported by the Verkhovna Rada can be tabled for its consideration again not earlier than in a year.

Also, in accordance with this article, the Verkhovna Rada during its term of office cannot twice amend the same provisions of the Constitution.

Amendments to the Constitution are adopted by supporting at least 226 MPs in the first reading, and at the next regular session - 300 in total.

The current parliamentary session will last until January 24, 2020, and the next will be opened on February 4, 2020.

The document comes into force on the day of its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, the Verkhovna Rada introduced the possibility to protect citizens at court only by attorneys.

On November 1, the Constitutional Court recognized bill by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the abolition of the attorney’s monopoly as constitutional.