Zelenskyy Approves Dates Of Transfer Of Conscripts Into Reserves And Next Conscription In 2020

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the dates of transfer of army conscripts into the army reserves and the date of the next conscription into the military in 2020.

This is stated in the presidential decree No.13 dated January 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided in October 2019, that 15,200 people were to be conscripted for military service in the period of October-December.