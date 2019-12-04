Cabinet Appoints Rivne NPP Director General Pavlishyn As Acting President Of Energoatom – MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Pavlo Pavlishyn as acting president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

The Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that Pavlishyn holds the post of director general of the Rivne nuclear power plant (Rivne NPP, Varash, Rivne region).

He has been in this post since June 2012.

Prior to his appointment as director general, Pavlishyn worked as the deputy chief engineer of the NPP - the head of the training center of the Rivne NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Atomprofsoyuz trade union of nuclear energy and industry workers demands that Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk initiate the resignation of Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel in connection with the dismissal of Yurii Nedashkovskyi from the post of president of Energoatom.

On November 27, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Nedashkovskyi on the recommendation of Orzhel.

Also, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko said in his Telegram channel that the issue of dismissing Nedashkovskyi was not indicated on the agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, but was introduced by the Minister of Energy from a voice.