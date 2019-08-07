6 Ukrainian Military Men Killed, 9 Wounded Since Start Of Ceasefire Regime On July 21 – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that since the announcement of the ceasefire regime on July 21, a total of six Ukrainian military men have been killed and nine were wounded.

Ruslan Homchak, the head of the General Staff, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units nine times, four Ukrainian military men were killed and one was wounded.