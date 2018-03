TCG Agrees Ceasefire From December 23

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded In ATO On September 14

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO September 12

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed In ATO On September 7

ATO HQ: No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men On September 5

ATO HQ: No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men On September 4

Militants Shell ATO Forces Positions 24 Times August 31

ATO HQ: No Losses In ATO August 30

ATO HQ: No Losses In ATO August 29

ATO HQ: No Losses In ATO August 28

Leaders Of Normandy Format Express Support To TCG's Decision To Announce Ceasefire From August 23 In Donbas On Occasion Of Start Of School Year

Germany, France Demand Immediate Seizure Of Fire In Donbas

Ukraine's JCCC Representatives Accuse Militants Of Violating TCG Ceasefire Agreement From 10 AM On Thursday

Poroshenko Instructs Army General Staff And Defense Ministry To Ensure Ceasefire In Donbas From April 1

Donetsk Governor Zhebrivskyi: Russian Part Of JCCC Gives Ceasefire Guarantees

Donetsk Region: Ceasefire In Avdiivka Till 17:00

EU Insisting That Both Parties To Donbas Conflict Respect Ceasefire

Donetsk Governor Zhebrivskyi: Signs Of Respect Of Ceasefire Near Avdiivka, Donetsk Region

Donetsk Governor Zhebrivskyi: No Ceasefire In Avdiivka, Donetsk Region As Of 12:45

Poroshenko And Merkel Note Deteriorating Security Situation In Donbas