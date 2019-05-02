Mukachevo - Kosice Train Will Be Launched On June 9 - Ukrzaliznytsia

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company states that the ticket for the Mukachevo - Kosice (Slovakia) train will cost EUR 7.5, and the train itself will be launched on the first run on June 9.

Ukrzaliznytsia said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The journey on the Kosice - Mukachevo train will cost about EUR 7.5. For the first run the train will leave on June 9, 2019 on European railway track. The schedule will be announced later, it is now being coordinated,” the statement reads.

From Mukachevo to Slovakia, it will be possible to travel by rail bus on European railway track for 4 hours.

The train will run on the route Kosice - Cierna nad Tisou - Chop - Mukachevo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, Ukrzaliznytsia and Slovak Railways launched the Mukachevo - Kosice train in test mode.