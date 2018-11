Finance Ministry Sends Draft State Budget For 2019 To Rada After Finalization

The Finance Ministry has sent the draft state budget for 2019 to the Verkhovna Rada after finalization.

The press service of the Finance Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the second reading of the draft state budget for 2019.

The draft state budget for 2019 projects revenues of the state budget of UAH 1,026.1 billion, including UAH 928.5 billion of revenues of the general fund of the state budget and UAH 97.6 billion of revenues of the special fund.

The draft state budget for 2019 projects outlays of the state budget of UAH 1,112.1 billion.

The ceiling deficit of the state budget in 2019 is projected at UAH 89.989 billion.

According to the draft state budget, UAH 211.9 billion will be allocated for development of defense capacities and security of the country.

According to the draft state budget, UAH 55 billion will be used for construction of new motor roads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament will consider the second reading of the bill on the state budget for 2019 on November 22.