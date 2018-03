Danyliuk's Wage UAH 40,100 In September, His Deputies From UAH 50,300 To UAH 70,000, State Secretary UAH 66,200

Politics

Finance Ministry Stands For Ukraine's Lower Payments To International Organizations In 2018

Economy

Finance Ministry Decides To Check VAT Reimbursement For 2016

Economy

Finance Ministry To Provide IMF With Revised Macroeconomic Outlooks Wednesday

Economy

Ministry Of Finance Expecting IMF's Tranche Worth USD 1 Billion Before March 25

Economy

Finance Ministry Expecting Tranche Of USD 1 Billion From IMF In Early February 2017

Economy

Finance Ministry Tells Fiscal Service Resume VAT Reimbursement To Farmers

Economy

Finance Ministry Re-Capitalizes PrivatBank With UAH 107 Billion

Politics

Finance Ministry Forms PrivatBank Supervisory Board

Politics

Rada Intends To Establish Finance Police, Unified Register Of VAT

Economy

Finance Ministry Expects IMF Mission To Arrive On 26 October

Politics

Danyliuk: Retirement Age May Be Raised In Frames Of Upcoming Pension Reform

Politics

Finance Ministry Reckons To Receive USD 1.3 Billion More From IMF By 2017

Economy

Finance Ministry: Next Tranche Of EUR 600 Million Of Macroeconomic Assistance From EU Moved To 2017

Politics

Danyliuk: Adoption Of Several Laws Needed For Getting Second Tranche Of EUR 600 Million From European Union

Politics

No Demand To Raise Retirement Age In IMF Memorandum - Finance Ministry