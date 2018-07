The Republic of Turkey plans to supply drones to Ukraine and acquire An-178 planes from the country.

Press service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement after a meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey commission for military and technical cooperation in Ankara (Turkey), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The participants in the meeting also analyzed implementation of joint projects in the military and technical sector in 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, President Petro Poroshenko and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.