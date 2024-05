Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has extended by a month the term of valid deferrals from the call granted to employees of enterprises liable for military service.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has extended by a month the terms of the current deferrals from the call during mobilization granted to persons liable for military service in accordance with Government Decree No. 76," the statement said.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the corresponding decision at a meeting on May 7.

The extension applies to those deferrals that did not end on the day of adoption of the Decree, and will occur automatically.

The Ministry of Economy notes that on May 18, the law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" will come into force, providing for changes in the legislation on the booking of persons liable for military service.

The government is currently working to develop relevant government acts.

"At the same time, in order to prevent the shutdown of enterprises critical to the economy during this transition period, and in order to meet the needs of the defense and the population, we extend the terms of deferrals by a month. In the future, enterprises will be able to book workers according to the updated rules," explained Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Verkhovna Rada obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the order of booking persons liable for military service.